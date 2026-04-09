The First Hurricane Season Outlook Drops Today From Colorado State University

Today marks the first real checkpoint for hurricane season. Colorado State University is releasing its initial outlook for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, giving us an early look at how things are shaping up before the season officially begins on June 1.

This doesn’t mean we suddenly know how the season will play out. It’s not about exact numbers or where storms will go. This is more about the big picture and what the atmosphere and oceans are doing right now, and what kind of environment we could be heading into. This year, that setup is anything but straightforward.

A Familiar List of Names Returns

One interesting note heading into the season if any storms do develop, the list of names will look very familiar. That’s because the 2026 name list is the same one used in 2020. Hurricane name lists rotate every six years, so names like Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, are back in the lineup, with any retired names replaced.

There’s a Weather Battle Brewing

One of the biggest storylines this year isn’t just in the Atlantic, it’s happening in the Pacific. There are growing signs that a “Super El Niño” could develop as we head into the peak of hurricane season.

A typical El Niño means warmer-than-average water in the Pacific. A Super El Niño takes that even further, with temperatures running about 1.5 to 2°C above normal, which can have a stronger influence on weather patterns. Right now, some of the latest guidance from NOAA and the ECMWF suggests there’s roughly a 1-in-3 chance we could reach those levels by late summer or early fall.

A strong El Niño helps limit hurricane activity in the Atlantic by increasing wind shear, which makes it harder for storms to form and strengthen.

But this year, there’s a wildcard. Ocean temperatures especially in the Atlantic have been running extremely warm.

What Today’s Outlook Really Means

The report released today is just the starting point. CSU will continue updating this outlook in the months ahead as conditions evolve and we get a clearer picture of how everything is coming together. So while today’s release is important, it’s not the final word.

The Takeaway

This is the time of year to start thinking ahead and getting prepared.

Take a few minutes to:

Review your hurricane plan

Check your supplies

Make sure you have a reliable way to get weather alerts

We’ll break down the full outlook once it’s released, but for now, consider this your official heads-up: hurricane season prep starts now!

Source: https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2026/04/09/the-first-hurricane-season-outlook-drops-today-from-colorado-state-university/

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