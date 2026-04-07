The Committee of Justice of Parliament to meet to discuss youth crime, intervention strategies, and prevention efforts

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on April 8, 2026.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Prime Minister & Minister of Justice will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Update on the current crime situation affecting youth and communities Discussion on youth intervention options, including the re-introduction of military training in Curacao

3.Update on Justice Ministry efforts to strengthen prevention and community support (IS/350/2025-2026 dated November 17, 2025)

This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran.

Members of the public are also invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament.

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