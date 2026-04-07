Temporary Removal of Freight and Insurance from Customs Duty Calculations

ANGUILLA – The Government of Anguilla, through the Customs Department, wishes to inform the public of the implementation of a temporary relief measure aimed at reducing the cost of imported goods.

Effective April 10, 2026, and for a period of three (3) months, freight and insurance charges will be excluded from the calculation of customs duties on applicable imports. This initiative forms part of the Government’s broader response to ongoing global geopolitical developments and their impact on the cost of living.

Scope of the Measure:

This relief applies only to goods imported on or after April 10, 2026. Goods imported prior to April 10, 2026 do not qualify for this measure, regardless of whether they are entered, assessed, or cleared after that date.

What this means for consumers:

Customs duties will be calculated based only on the cost of goods. Freight and insurance charges will not be included in duty calculations during this period for qualifying imports. This measure is intended to reduce the overall cost of imported goods and provide relief to households and businesses.

Important Advisory to the Public:

Consumers are encouraged to:

Carefully review receipts and invoices when purchasing imported goods.

Ensure that freight and insurance are not being used to calculate duties for qualifying imports during this relief period.

Be aware that goods imported prior to April 10, 2026 remain subject to the existing duty calculation method.

Report any concerns or discrepancies to the Customs Department.

The Customs Department is working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of this measure and to safeguard consumer interests.

The Government of Anguilla remains committed to taking targeted and timely action to support economic stability and ease cost-of-living pressures.

For further information, please contact the Customs Department.

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