Sun Tank praises PM Drew for endorsing the company’s critical role in strengthening the Federation’s long-term water security

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Sun Tank said Wednesday’s visit by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew marked the official opening of the local manufacturing facility.

Dubbing it a significant milestone for sustainable innovation in St. Kitts and Nevis, Sun Tank said it was honoured by the visit of Dr Drew “who endorsed Sun Tanks’ critical role in strengthening the Federation’s long-term water security.”

In a statement Sun Tank said Prime Minister Drew was joined by Sun Tanks’ founder, Mr. Mahesh Nariani, and a dedicated team for a guided tour through the stages of this inaugural project.

“Their discussions reflected our shared vision of a nation equipped with durable, reliable, and environmentally responsible solutions for water storage and management,” Sun Tank said.

“Our newly launched tanks represent this commitment in tangible form. Each tank is built with a robust three-layer system engineered to withstand immense weight and external impact. These layers give our product the exceptional strength to support up to five full-grown adults standing atop without any risk of structural collapse, a testament to local innovation backed by world-class quality control,” the Sun Tank release said.

Source: Erasmus Williams

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