Structural failure, not just oversight. Why Sint Maarten remains under Kingdom supervision



Dear Editor,



Sixteen years after obtaining country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Sint Maarten finds itself once again under extended Kingdom supervision particularly in the areas of policing and prison management. While some frame this as external interference or a “takeover” by The Hague, the reality is more complex and, frankly, more troubling.



This is not a sudden shift in power. It is the continuation of a system that has been triggered repeatedly eight consecutive times because Sint Maarten has failed to fully execute critical reforms tied to its most fundamental responsibilities as a country.



At the center of this issue are two pillars of any functioning state: law enforcement and the justice system.



First, the Police Force.

Sint Maarten continues to struggle with chronic shortages in personnel, limited investigative capacity, and insufficient training. These are not new problems. Action plans have been drafted repeatedly, yet implementation remains inconsistent. Leadership changes, political interference, and lack of long-term continuity have prevented sustainable progress. The result is a Police Force that is often reactive rather than proactive, under-resourced, and unable to fully meet modern law enforcement demands.



Second, the prison system.

Conditions within the Pointe Blanche prison have long been a point of concern not just locally, but internationally. Issues range from infrastructure deficiencies to human rights concerns and inadequate rehabilitation programs. Despite years of oversight and funding support, reforms have stalled or only partially materialized. This places the Kingdom in a position where it cannot simply withdraw without risking violations of international legal standards.



The repeated extensions of Kingdom supervision are not evidence of a system designed to control Sint Maarten, but rather one designed to intervene when minimum governance standards are not met and, crucially, when corrective measures are not completed.



A key question must therefore be asked: Why do these action plans remain unfinished?



The answer lies not only in capacity challenges but also in governance culture. Sint Maarten has experienced frequent political turnover, shifting coalitions, and inconsistent policy direction. Long-term reforms, especially those that do not yield immediate political gains are often delayed, deprioritized, or restarted under new administrations. This cycle undermines continuity and erodes institutional progress.



There is also growing public perception that government focus has leaned disproportionately toward private sector interests, particularly tourism development, while essential public institutions lack behind. While economic growth is necessary, it cannot come at the expense of building a stable and functional state. A country cannot rely solely on external oversight to uphold its justice system.



The contrast with Curaçao, which has now been removed from the same arrangement, is telling. It demonstrates that progress and eventual independence from supervision are achievable but only with sustained execution and accountability.



Sint Maarten’s autonomy is not being erased. It is being tested.



The path forward is clear but difficult: consistent governance, completion of reform plans, investment in institutional capacity, and a renewed commitment to public service over short-term political or economic gains.



Until then, Kingdom supervision will remain not as a symbol of control, but as a reflection of unfinished responsibility.



Sincerely,

A concerned law abiding citizen

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