Statia honours five residents with Royal Decorations

SINT EUSTATIUS — Island Governor Her Excellency Alida Francis presented Royal Decorations to five residents of St. Eustatius on Friday, 24 April 2026, at the Mike van Putten Youth Centre, on behalf of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, recognising their longstanding and distinguished voluntary contributions to the community across key sectors of society.

The honourees are Ms. Ingrid Filomena Whitfield, who was appointed Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau, and Mr. George Russell Courtar, Mrs. Ramonia Othelia Hendrickson-Duinkerk, Mr. Leoncio Zhivago Lopes and Mr. Maldwyn Ogilvy Timber, who were each appointed Member in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

“This year we can truly say that it rains ribbons on St. Eustatius,” the Island Governor stated. In her address, she noted that the presentation of Royal Decorations is in keeping with a longstanding tradition to recognise a distinguished group of individuals for their outstanding and noteworthy contributions to society over the years. She also congratulated all recipients and expressed her appreciation to the St. Eustatius Royal Decoration Committee for guiding the process.

Ms. Ingrid Filomena Whitfield was recognised for her pioneering leadership in public service, governance, women’s empowerment and social welfare. As the first female Commissioner, the first female political party leader and one of the first female Island Council members, she has played a transformative role in advancing opportunities for women and supporting vulnerable groups across St. Eustatius.

Mr. George Russell Courtar was honoured for more than three decades of dedicated service to the Roman Catholic Parish and the wider community. Through maintaining parish grounds, transporting parishioners and assisting residents with farming, repairs and other practical needs, he has demonstrated consistent generosity and commitment to others.

Mrs. Ramonia Othelia Hendrickson-Duinkerk was recognised for her longstanding contribution to community service, cultural preservation and volunteerism. As the first woman to join the Lions Club on St. Eustatius and a dedicated calypsonian and community organiser, she has uplifted youth, supported the elderly and strengthened cultural traditions across the island.

Mr. Leoncio Zhivago Lopes was honoured for his contributions to music, youth mentorship and community development. Through initiatives such as the Youth Calypso Competition and his work with youth organisations, as well as his involvement in sports, beautification and voluntary service, he has fostered creativity, pride and unity within the community.

Mr. Maldwyn Ogilvy Timber was recognised for more than twenty-five years of service through music, sound engineering and community engagement. By supporting church services, training youth and providing technical assistance to schools and community events, he has consistently contributed to the island’s cultural and social life.

The ceremony formed part of the annual observance of Royal Decorations across the Kingdom of the Netherlands, during which approximately 3,300 individuals in more than 340 municipalities are recognised for exceptional service.

The people and the Government of Statia congratulates the five recipients and commends their enduring contributions to the development, wellbeing and cultural life of St. Eustatius.

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