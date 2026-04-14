Statia Government Advances Key Priorities at 21st OCT–EU Forum in Aruba

Sint Eustatius — A delegation led by Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman is participating in the 21st Overseas Countries and Territories European Union Forum in Aruba, taking place from 9 to 14 April 2026, to advance priorities that are central to daily life on the island: reliable harbour access, stronger airport preparedness and long-term energy security. The forum brings together representatives of the European Union, member states, and Overseas Countries and Territories.

The delegation includes Deputy Island Secretary Nikima Hickinson and the Unit Manager for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Kimani Kitson-Walters.

The forum programme includes trilateral technical meetings, ministerial discussions and an investment conference.

At the forum, the delegation is advancing priorities focused on the harbour, the airport and energy security. These include climate-proofing the harbour to protect a vital access point for the island and support marine connectivity in the region, strengthening airport preparedness to support emergency response and regional connectivity, and advancing geothermal development as part of the energy transition and the island’s long-term energy security.

These priorities matter in everyday life. The island depends on its harbour for the arrival of food, fuel and medical supplies, making reliable access essential to daily life, trade and public safety. Airport preparedness also matters, especially in times of emergency, when air access supports response, recovery and connectivity. Geothermal development is also important to the island’s long-term energy future as work continues to strengthen energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Through its participation in the forum, the delegation is engaging with European and regional partners, presenting the island’s priorities, and identifying opportunities for support and investment that can contribute to long-term development.

During his political address at the forum, Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman said:

“For Sint Eustatius, connectivity, resilience and capacity are not separate goals. They are the difference between disruption and stability; between vulnerability and strength; between reacting and being ready.”

The participation of Statia in the forum reflects the island’s continued engagement with regional and European partners on issues that are important to its future development.

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