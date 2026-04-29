St. Martin Believers’ Connection Convention Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Focus on Unity  and Family Values 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Martin Believers’ Connection Convention (SMBCC) is set to host its historic 20th edition from April 30 to May 3, 2026, under the timely and powerful theme: “Uniting the Church, Restoring Family Values.” As the convention marks two decades of bringing together the body of Christ from both the Dutch and French sides of the island, this year’s program aims to address the spiritual and social foundations of the community. To lead this mission, the SMBCC Steering Committee is honored to welcome Pastors Patrick and Mona-Lisa Rutherford from the Caribbean Ministry Association in Nassau, Bahamas, as the featured guest speakers.

Known for their dynamic ministry and commitment to strengthening the Christian home, the Rutherfords bring a wealth of experience in leadership and family counseling. Their participation highlights the convention’s 20-year legacy of bringing world-class ministry to the shores of St. Martin.

“The 20th anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity, but a refocusing of our mission,” said Pastor Jerome Thomas, Chairman of the SMBCC Steering Committee. “By focusing on ‘Uniting the Church, Restoring Family Values,’ we are tackling the most critical areas of our society today. We are thrilled to have Pastors Patrick and Mona-Lisa Rutherford join us to impart wisdom and vision for this milestone year.”

Event Schedule & Details:

∙ Dates: Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 3, 2026

∙ Time: Nightly at 7:30 PM

∙ Location: Olam Convention Centre, Cole Bay, Sint Maarten

∙ Theme: Uniting the Church, Restoring Family Values

∙ Keynote Speakers: Pastors Patrick & Mona-Lisa Rutherford (Bahamas)

Since its founding in 2006 by Apostle Leyland Sam and Pastor Marva Sam, the SMBCC has served as a beacon of spiritual unity. The 20th edition promises to be a transformative experience for residents and visitors alike, featuring soul-stirring worship, intensive prayer, and practical teachings for the modern family.

The general public is invited to attend all sessions. Admission is free.

For more information and updates, visit the St. Martin Believers’ Connection Convention on Facebook.

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