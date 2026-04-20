St. Maarten and Kingdom partners to strengthen investigation of maritime accidents

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Sint Maarten has taken a concrete step to strengthen maritime safety, with Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten signing a Kingdom-wide agreement to improve how shipping accidents are investigated.

The agreement, signed on April 17, 2026, in Sint Maarten during the Four Countries Consultation with Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands, ensures that maritime incidents will be investigated in a more structured, independent, and professional manner across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized the importance of the move: “This agreement strengthens how we respond when something goes wrong at sea. It ensures that incidents are properly investigated so that lessons are learned, and risks are reduced.”

Maritime accidents, such as collisions, fires, or environmental incidents, can have serious consequences for small island states like Sint Maarten. Beyond the immediate impact, such incidents can affect the safety of seafarers and passengers, the marine environment, the island’s tourism product, and confidence in the country’s maritime systems.

The Minister made the connection clear: “For St. Maarten, the sea is not just part of our geography, it is part of our economy and our identity. Strengthening safety at sea is directly linked to protecting our people, our environment, and our livelihoods.”

Until now, Caribbean countries within the Kingdom have faced limitations in capacity and resources when it comes to conducting complex maritime accident investigations.

Under the new agreement, independent investigators can be engaged quickly when incidents occur. Investigations will follow established international standards, and findings can be shared across countries to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

In practical terms, this means there is now a clear system to determine what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again.

The agreement reflects a broader commitment among the countries of the Kingdom to work more closely together on maritime safety.

By pooling expertise and aligning procedures, the countries are better equipped to respond effectively and meet international expectations.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said: “No single country can address these challenges alone. By working together, we strengthen our ability to respond, investigate, and improve.”

The Minister added that this is part of a wider effort to raise standards and accountability: “We are building a system where safety, transparency, and accountability are the norm. This is not just about responding to incidents; it is about preventing them.”

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