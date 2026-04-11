St. Kitts and Nevis reportedly interested in hosting 54th CARIFTA Games in 2027

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BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago are said to have expressed interest in hosting the 54th Carifta Games in 2027.

Newsroom Guyana say while no official bids were submitted before the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Congress on Monday last, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts and Nevis have expressed an interest.

The two nations are said to be targeting the next edition of the region’s premier junior track and field championship on their shores.

As per regulatory framework, they have 14 days to return with the relevant bid documents and a letter of guarantee of support from their respective government and/or sponsor before a final decision is made.

“Once we receive that then the council and I will debate and deliberate on it and a decision will be made within the next 14 days where the next Carifta Games will be held,” NACAC President Mike Sands said.

Barbados, meanwhile, has expressed an interest in hosting the 55th staging of the Games in 2028.

At the NACAC Congress, held on the final day of the 53rd Carifta Games in Grenada, Guyana was represented by First Vice-President of the Athletics Association of Guyana Mark Scott and General Secretary James Cole.

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