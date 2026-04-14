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Sint Maarten Parliamentary Delegation pays courtesy call to President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago

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L-R Hon. MP Mrs. Veronica C. Jansen-Webster, MP Mr. Francisco A. Lacroes, Trinidad President of the Senate, the Hon. Mr. Wade Mark, President of Sint Maarten Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, Trinidad speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon. Mr. Jagdeo Singh, MP Ms. Ludmila N.L. de Weever and MP Ms. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Monday, April 13, 2026, a parliamentary delegation from Sint Maarten, en route to Grenada, paid a courtesy call to the President of the Senate, the Hon. Mr. Wade Mark, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon. Mr. Jagdeo Singh, at the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago in Port of Spain.

L-R Hon. President of Sint Maarten Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams and Trinidad speaker of the House of Representatives, the Hon. Mr. Jagdeo Singh

The delegation was led by the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, and included Hon. Members of Parliament Ms. Ludmila N.L. de Weever, Mrs. Veronica C. Jansen-Webster, Ms. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg, and Mr. Francisco A. Lacroes.

During the courtesy call the President of Parliament of Sint Maarten, the President of the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Speaker of the House of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten exchanged courtesies, gifts and discussed their respective constitutional and parliamentary structures, the history of both countries, cooperation between Sint Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago, and (Caribbean) regional cooperation.

The President of Parliament also signed the official Visitors’ Books of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

After the courtesy call, the delegation was given a guided tour of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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