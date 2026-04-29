Home Region & Caribbean English News Single-vehicle collision involving a scooter

Single-vehicle collision involving a scooter

203

 

SINT EUSTAIUS — During the midnight of Wednesday, April 29th 2026, the central control room received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a scooter on the Road to Upper Round Hill on Sint Eustatius.

Upon arrival, police found the scooter at the scene, but the driver had already been taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. For still unknown reasons, the scooter driver had fallen onto the road surface and sustained injuries.

The scooter was confiscated, as it was not equipped with a license plate, proof of insurance, or the necessary tax documents. The victim was later flown to Sint Maarten for further medical treatment.

Previous articleDutch Navy Seizes Drugs in Caribbean for Second Time in Seven Days

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Dutch Navy Seizes Drugs in Caribbean for Second Time in Seven...

English News

Prime Minister Rob Jetten to visit the Caribbean part of the...

English News

Structural failure, not just oversight. Why Sint Maarten remains under Kingdom...

Headlines & Top Stories

St. Martin Believers’ Connection Convention Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Focus on...

English News