SINT EUSTAIUS — During the midnight of Wednesday, April 29th 2026, the central control room received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a scooter on the Road to Upper Round Hill on Sint Eustatius.

Upon arrival, police found the scooter at the scene, but the driver had already been taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. For still unknown reasons, the scooter driver had fallen onto the road surface and sustained injuries.

The scooter was confiscated, as it was not equipped with a license plate, proof of insurance, or the necessary tax documents. The victim was later flown to Sint Maarten for further medical treatment.

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