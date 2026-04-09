Several Arrests Made in Ongoing Drug Investigations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues to intensify its efforts in combating drug-related crimes across the island. Detectives from various specialized units have recently made several arrests in connection with ongoing investigations into the import and export of illegal narcotics.

On April 7, 2026, based on an arrest warrant, suspect R.J.L., aged 36, was arrested in connection with the importation of soft drugs into Sint Maarten. The suspect was subsequently questioned and remains in police custody pending further investigation. This investigation is being carried out by the Alpha Team.

In a separate investigation, on April 8, 2026, suspect Q.C.A., aged 22, was arrested based on an arrest warrant for his involvement in the export of hard drugs. Following the arrest, a house search was conducted in the Middle Region area. The suspect has been questioned and remains in custody pending further investigation. This case is being handled by the Pelican Team, which specializes in cross-border investigations related to drugs and firearms.

Drug trafficking and abuse continue to pose a serious threat not only to Sint Maarten, but to communities across the Caribbean and the international community at large. The illegal drug trade fuels a cycle of crime that often includes violence, firearm-related offenses, money laundering, and the expansion of organized criminal networks. These activities place significant strain on law enforcement and judicial systems. From a regional and international perspective, drug trafficking undermines cooperation between countries and threatens economic stability.

KPSM continues to work closely with regional and international partners to combat these threats. A coordinated and sustained approach remains essential in disrupting drug trafficking networks and protecting the safety, stability, and prosperity of our community.

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