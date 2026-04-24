Scheduled Traffic Check on Saba

SABA — On Wednesday, the 22nd of April, a scheduled traffic check was held on JZ Ridge Road on Saba. During the check, fifteen vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in three fines being issued.

One fine for driving without a valid driver’s license;

One fine for driving without wearing a seatbelt;

One fine for driving without valid insurance.

On Monday, the 20th of April, a scheduled traffic check was also held on E.A. Johnson Road on Saba. During the check, six vehicles were stopped and checked, and a passenger in one car received a warning for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks regularly. Strict action will be taken against drivers who do not have their documents in order or who do not comply with traffic rules. Anyone who does not follow the rules risks receiving a fine.

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