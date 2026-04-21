Royal Decorations not conferred in 2026, public encouraged to submit nominations for 2027”

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — This year on King’s Day, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Mr. Ajamu G. Baly, will not confer any royal decorations. Due to the time required to complete the nomination and assessment process, nominations could not be finalized in time for this year’s celebrations.

The nomination process for a royal decoration is thorough and involves several stages of review at both the local and Kingdom levels. As part of this process, nominations are assessed and advised upon locally before being forwarded for further evaluation within the Kingdom. Persons eligible for nomination are those who have made a long-standing and meaningful contribution to society and remain actively involved.

Nominations must be submitted using the standard nomination form and must be supported by relevant documentation and letters of support. Documented proof of community work such as press releases and photos are encouraged. Nomination forms must detail the contributions of the nominee and highlight their deservedness. Together, these are essential in substantiating the merits of the candidate. Given the extent of the assessment process, timely submission is important. To be considered for King’s Day 2027, complete nomination packages needs to be submitted no later than August 1, 2026.

Do you know someone who consistently goes above and beyond for the community and deserves recognition? You are encouraged to nominate this individual. For more information on the requirements and the nomination process, you may contact the Royal Decoration Advisory Committee (RODAC) via RODAC@sintmaartengov.org. See also the Facebook site: www.facebook.com/rodacsxm.

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