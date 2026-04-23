Public Meeting of Parliament regarding Parlatino matters, and ratification of IPKO Agreements Lists 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on April 24, 2026.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents

Advice on a Report from the Committee of Parlatino Matters regarding the First Vice Chairmanship of a Parlatino Committee (IS/962/2025-2026 dated April 15, 2026) Ratification Agreements Lists of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) held from February 19-21, 2026, in Oranjestad, Aruba (IS/724/2025-2026 dated February 23, 2026)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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