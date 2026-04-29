Prime Minister Rob Jetten to visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

PHILIPDBURG, Sint Maarten — Prime Minister Rob Jetten will visit St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao from 8 to 14 May 2026. It will be Mr Jetten’s first visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in his capacity as prime minister. The fact that this visit is taking place right at the start of his term of office highlights the importance the government attaches to pleasant and strong working relationships within the Kingdom.

During the visit Mr Jetten will meet with all prime ministers, governors and members of the States of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, as well as the island executives and members of the island councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Subjects for discussion will include resilience, security and sustainability. The visit will also encompass a varied programme of meetings with residents, business owners and civil society organisations.



St. Maarten

The visit will start in St. Maarten, where the prime minister will learn more about reconstruction efforts, law enforcement, good governance and cooperation in the event of disasters and crises. He will speak with various organisations about the issues that matter to local residents, including youth, care and welfare, tourism and entrepreneurship, and NGOs.

Saba

On Sunday 10 May the prime minister will continue on to Saba. Here he will visit the Saba Cares Nursing Home and speak with older residents about their life there. He will also visit the St. John’s Enrichment Center, a multifunctional community centre being built between existing school buildings on the island.

St. Eustatius

The next day the prime minister will depart for St. Eustatius, where he will visit the oil transshipment terminal and go on a walking tour to learn more about the island’s history of slavery and its cultural heritage. During the walk the party will look ahead to the 2026 Statia Day celebrations, which will mark 250 years of ties with the United States. The Netherlands was the first country to recognise the US as an independent state with ‘The First Salute’.

Bonaire

On Tuesday 12 May the prime minister will arrive on Bonaire. He will visit the Selibon Lagun landfill site and will learn about teaching practice at Kolegio San Bernardo primary school. Following a meeting at Bonaire’s Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Fisheries division to discuss a future-proof and sustainable food system, Mr Jetten will be given a tour of a social housing construction project.

Aruba

Later that day the prime minister will travel to Aruba. He will attend the official premiere of a documentary on Aruba’s nature. This documentary is part of the WOW! multimedia project about the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. On Wednesday 13 May Mr Jetten will visit Arikok National Park, Centro Deportivo Libertador Betico Croes sports centre and a local business, in connection with the new BMKB ACS scheme, under which the State guarantees loans to SMEs in Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten. The prime minister will end his visit to Aruba with a tour of Reina Beatrix airport before leaving for Curaçao.

Curaçao

On Curaçao the prime minister will learn about the (social) challenges facing the island during a dinner with civil society partners and the business community. The morning of 14 May will start with a briefing on the geopolitical situation in the Caribbean region at the Parera naval base, followed by a visit to the Tula Museum. In the afternoon the prime minister will attend a meeting on increasing the resilience of local neighbourhoods, and be given a tour of utility company Aqualectra’s new battery storage park.

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