Prime Minister Mercelina and Minister of Sports Gumbs welcomes home CARIFTA athletes 

Cayhill – The Prime Minister Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina and the Minister of Sports (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs, along with St. Maarten National Athletics Federation, National Sports Federations, SXM Airport Management, family, friends and well-wishers, welcomed the athletes on Thursday, April 9, 2026 upon their arrival at the Princess Juliana International Airport, who participated and represented St. Maarten valiantly in the recent CARIFA games in St. George’s, Grenda.

Prime Minister Mercelina and Minister Gumbs commended the athletes and congratulated them wholeheartedly for their tremendous efforts in the regional competition.

Prime Minister Mercelina stated: “Today, we celebrate not only your achievements on the track, but the spirit of determination, discipline, and national pride that each of you carried with you to Grenada. You have represented Sint Maarten with honor and distinction. Your dedication inspires our nation, and your success reminds us of the incredible potential of our young people when given the opportunity to excel.”

“We extend special recognition to Nahjah Wyatte Munoz, whose outstanding performance earned Sint Maarten its first-ever gold medal in the Boys U17 800m at the CARIFTA Games. Crossing the finish line in an impressive 1:53.26, he has etched his name in our sporting history and set a powerful example for future generations,” PM Dr. Mercelina added.

“This historic gold medal and the strong performances across the board are a testament to what can be achieved through perseverance and teamwork.”

At the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex ceremony, PM Dr. Mercelina said, “I will be hosting a special luncheon in honour of both teams, along with their respective coaches, to celebrate their dedication and accomplishments.”

Minister Gumbs stated: “It is with immense pride and a heart full of joy that I welcome our valiant athletes back to the shores of St. Maarten. Team SXM participation in the CARIFA games in St. George’s, Grenada, was a testament to the raw talent, discipline, and spirit that define our youth. This historic moment of bringing home gold is a milestone that resonates far beyond track and field; it is a victory for our entire nation.

“These athletes have shown that despite our size, St. Maarten possesses a giant spirit capable of conquering the regional stage. On behalf of the Ministry of ECYS, I congratulate our gold medalists and every member of the delegation for their dedication.

“You have not only represented us valiantly, but you have also inspired a new generation of local talent to dream bigger and reach higher. Welcome home, champions—your hard work has truly paid off.”

For the 2026 CARIFTA Games 53rd edition, whereby approximately 27 countries and territories participated, from April 4-6, at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. George’s, St. Maarten’s athletes.

The St. Maarten delegation of athletes represented well, gave their all in their meets, performed with grit, and pushed their limits.

After the initial acceptance of the athletes in the above arrival / disembarkation area, a crowd was waiting to receive home the athletes in the arrival area, where a group of family, friends, bystanders, airport staff, onlookers, welcoming persons—with hugs, kisses, and balloons—cheered and applauded.

All athletes were welcomed heartedly, with special recognition to Nahjah Wyatte Munoz, GOLD Medalist, 1st Place in the 800m race of U17 Boys. Sint Maarten’s first-ever gold medal in the Boys U17 800m at the CARIFTA Games, where he crossed the finish line in 1:53.26.

Other athletes among the accompanying delegation were: Joleen Tomlin, Sebastiana Reyes Camacho, Nahjah Wyatte Munoz, Nessiah Wyatte Munoz, Marlon Prince, Michael Van De Veer, Adio Williams, Carlos Brison Cainez, and Javea S Clarke-Wattley – Delegation Leader, Abdule Wattley – Head Coach, Cameron Hyman – Coach/Safeguarding Officer, and Javon Edwards – Physiotherapist.

The CARIFTA Games is an annual athletics competition founded by the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA). The games were first held in 1972 and consist of track and field events including sprint races, hurdles, middle distance track events, jumping and throwing events, and relays. The Games have two age categories: under-17 (under-18 until 2017) and under-20.

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