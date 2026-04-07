Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Congratulates Nahjah Wyatte on Historic CARIFTA Gold

Philipsburg — The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends heartfelt congratulations to young athlete Nahjah Wyatte on his outstanding achievement at the CARIFTA Games currently being held in St. George’s.

Wyatte delivered a remarkable performance, capturing gold in the Boys Under-17 800 meters with an impressive time of 1:53.26, marking a historic moment for Sint Maarten athletics on the regional stage.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended the young athlete for his discipline, resilience, and determination, “Nahjah Wyatte has made Sint Maarten proud. His gold medal performance at the CARIFTA Games is a testament to what dedication, focus, and belief can achieve. At just 15 years old, he has demonstrated maturity and excellence beyond his years.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the broader significance of Wyatte’s achievement, “This victory is not only a personal triumph for Nahjah, but a national moment of pride. It shows that our young people, even from a small island, can rise to the highest levels of competition in the Caribbean and emerge victorious.”

Reflecting on Wyatte’s overall performance during the games, including his qualification for the 400-meter final, Prime Minister Mercelina added, “Nahjah’s versatility and composure throughout the competition reflect the strength of his character and the promise of his future. He has set a powerful example for aspiring athletes across Sint Maarten.”

The Government of Sint Maarten also extends appreciation to the coaches, family members, and supporters who have contributed to Wyatte’s development and success.

“We celebrate not only Nahjah, but the entire support system behind him. Their investment in our youth continues to yield inspiring results for our nation,” PM Dr. Mercelina concluded.

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