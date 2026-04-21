Prime Minister Calls for Urgent Review and Transparency in NV GEBE Billing System

Philipsburg — The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc F. E. Mercelina has formally addressed the Supervisory Board of NV GEBE regarding ongoing public concerns surrounding the utility company’s billing system, emphasizing the need for urgent action, transparency, and restored public trust.

In a letter issued on April 20, 2026, the Prime Minister emphasized that the matter remains a significant national concern, citing persistent unease among citizens about the accuracy and reliability of their utility bills.

“The issue of the billing system remains a significant point of unease among the people of Sint Maarten,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated. “Despite prior discussions and assurances, public confidence in the accuracy, reliability, and transparency of the system continues to be questioned.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that the issue extends beyond administrative or technical challenges, stressing its broader implications for public trust in one of the country’s most essential utilities.

“This lingering uncertainty is not merely a technical or administrative matter—it directly impacts public trust,” he said. “It is imperative that this issue be addressed with urgency, clarity, and accountability.”

To address these concerns, Prime Minister Mercelina has called on the Supervisory Board to take immediate and decisive steps, including a thorough review of the billing system, ensuring accuracy and transparency in billing mechanisms, identifying and correcting discrepancies, and improving communication with the public.

“At this juncture, the people of Sint Maarten deserve unequivocal assurance that the bills they receive are fair, accurate, and reflective of their actual consumption,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “Restoring and strengthening this confidence must be treated as a priority.”

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in the Supervisory Board’s role and responsibility to safeguard the public interest.

“I trust that the Supervisory Board will exercise its oversight role diligently and take the appropriate actions to uphold the standards expected of NV GEBE,” he stated.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by urging prompt action and requesting updates on measures being implemented to resolve the issue, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the well-being of the people of Sint Maarten.

Like this: Like Loading...