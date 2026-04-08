PREPARATIONS WILL START FOR OUR NEXT MATCH OF THE 2025-2026 WOMEN QUALIFIERS NEXT WEEK IN CORSICA

OUR PLAYERS ARE KNOWN

CURACAO – Preparations will soon begin for our third match of the 2025-2026 CONCACAF Women Qualifiers.

This match will take place on Monday 13 April 2026 at 8 pm at Stadion Rignaal ‘Jean’ Francisca.

Our senior women’s team is made up of local players as well as players residing abroad who have come to reinforce our local players. Our referees will arrive in Corsou this afternoon to start with the preparations for us to give a good fight against Aruba.

Our women’s team is under the direction of head coach Johan van Heertum, while Heinrich Roojer and Gamal Douglas are his assistants and Pablo Alomá Mark will be the goalkeeping coach.

The physical and medical care is in charge of Denice Linger-Berggraaf and Dianne Winklaar who are the masseurs of our selection, together with doctor Eartha Helstone, who also accompanies the selection. Jadira Laaf is in charge of the materials and Natashja Keur is our video analyst.

Christine Davelaar is the team manager and the head of delegation will be Fabi Constansia, board member of FFK.

The following players are part of our selection;

Ruwenna Christina (Undeba) Riesmarly Tokaay (Victory Boys) Kingnaichely Provence (Excellence School) Thiheyna Susana (Victory Boys) Charnainelys Andrea (Excellence School) Kadisha Martina (Victory Boys) Sterre Noordhoek (Centro Juve) Raëngelly Keller (Excellence School) Naychelene Nisia (Sparta AV, Hulanda) Diangely’s Strijdhaftig (FC Skillz, Hulanda) Taïsha Hansen (Be Quick’28, Hulanda) Ludmarie Flaneur (BVV Barendrecht, Hulanda) Shermilyene Leito (MSV Duisburg, Alemania) Shi-jona Martina (SBV Excelsior, Hulanda) Akisha Lohman (Be Quick’28, Hulanda) Destiny Koko (De Graafschap, Hulanda) Ralycia Finies (Ter Leede, Hulanda) Amazia Burnet (AFC Ajax, Hulanda) Tanisha Louws (AFC, Hulanda) Trishantly Mayer (GSVV The Knickerbockers, Hulanda) Ephenshany Rijsenburg (Sparta AV, Hulanda) Cheyenne Seljak (BSV Boeimeer, Hulanda)

Entrance fee for this match costs cg. 10,- for adults while children from 6 to 12 years and 60+ pay only cg. 5,-.

Tickets are already available via the following link; https://shop.ffk.cw/event-details/concacaf-w-qualifiers-curacao-vs-aruba.



Buy your tickets quickly so you don’t regret it later because places are limited!



Preparations are going to start for our senior women’s national team’s participation in the third match of 2025-2026 CONCACAF Women Qualifiers against Aruba here in Curacao.



Stay tuned for more information…

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