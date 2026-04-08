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Postponement Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the current state of operational and sanitary conditions in Public Schools, including supply shortages and instructional resource constraints

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Public meeting no. 13 which was to be held today Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 10.00 hrs. with as agenda point:

Deliberations on the current state of operational and sanitary conditions in Public Schools, including supply shortages and instructional resource constraints (IS/739/2025-2026 dated February 26, 2026)

This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran, MP A.M.R. Irion, MP D.T.J. York, MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP L.C.J. Lewis and MP F.A. Lacroes

has been postponed until further notice.

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