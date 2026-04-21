POLICE UPDATE: Shooting Incident on Welfare Road

POLICE UPDATE

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) provides the following update regarding the shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, on Welfare Road in the vicinity of a well-known restaurant.

Based on further investigation, it has been determined that the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery targeting a patron in the area of the restaurant, and not the establishment itself. During the course of this attempted robbery, shots were fired.

A total of three individuals sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. Among the victims is an American female tourist who was inside the restaurant at the time and was struck by a bystander.

Two of the injured persons received medical attention at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The third victim sought medical treatment at a medical facility on the French side of the island. At this time, it has been confirmed that none of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

As previously reported, officers responding to the incident observed a vehicle believed to be involved and initiated a pursuit. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and crossed to the French side via the Belle Vue area. Efforts to identify and locate the suspects are ongoing.

KPSM detectives continue to actively investigate this case and are gathering additional evidence, including digital information, to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

KPSM once again urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...