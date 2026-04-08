Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier today in the Dutch Quarter area. Central Police Dispatch received a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. reporting a man walking along Nazareth Road who was bleeding.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a male victim who had sustained a grazing gunshot wound to his lower body.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim reported being shot at by an unknown suspect. Ambulance personnel arrived shortly after and provided medical treatment to the victim at the scene. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Further information will be made available as the investigation progresses.

KPSM urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

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