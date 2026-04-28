Police Investigate Double Fatal Shooting in Island Harbour

The Valley, Anguilla – The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is investigating a double fatal shooting incident which occurred in the Island Harbour area during the early hours of Monday, April 27, 2026.

Sometime between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., police received a report of shots fired in the Island Harbour area. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene, where two males were discovered with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

The RAPF is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information that could assist with the investigation to contact the police or submit information anonymously via SecureAXA.com.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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