PARLATINO Temporary Commission on Migration analyzes progress of the Global Compact, regional legislation and emerging challenges

Panama – The Temporary Commission on Migration of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO) held a working meeting at the Organization’s headquarters, coordinated by the Uruguayan deputy Carlos Reutor, with the objective of analyzing the main challenges and regional advances in terms of human mobility, from a focus on rights, cooperation and shared responsibility.

One of the central points of the agenda was the Voluntary Review Report on the status of implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (PMM), which included the participation of representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In this framework, Ericka Guevara, Regional Officer for the Global Compact for Migration, intervened; Osmar Alza, Coordinator of Regional Processes; and Julio Croci, Regional Policy and Liaison Officer, who shared analysis, progress and challenges in the application of the Pact in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Likewise, the Commission addressed the updating of the PARLATINO Model Migration Law (2014), in order to adapt it to the new regional and global contexts; the analysis of child trafficking in urban mobility contexts, based on country reports; and the relationship between migration and climate change, highlighting the growing impact of environmental phenomena on migratory flows.

The work of this commission reaffirms PARLATINO’s commitment to continue promoting regional regulatory frameworks that guarantee safe, orderly, regular and respectful migration of human rights.

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Comisión Temporal sobre Migración del PARLATINO analiza avances del Pacto Mundial, legislación regional y desafíos emergentes

Panamá, – La Comisión Temporal sobre Migración del Parlamento Latinoamericano y Caribeño (PARLATINO) celebró una reunión de trabajo en la sede del Organismo, coordinada por el diputado uruguayo Carlos Reutor, con el objetivo de analizar los principales desafíos y avances regionales en materia de movilidad humana, desde un enfoque de derechos, cooperación y responsabilidad compartida.

Uno de los puntos centrales de la agenda fue el Informe de Revisión Voluntaria sobre el estado de implementación del Pacto Mundial para la Migración Segura, Ordenada y Regular (PMM), que contó con la participación de representantes de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

En este marco intervinieron Ericka Guevara, Oficial Regional para el Pacto Mundial para las Migraciones; Osmar Alza, Coordinador de Procesos Regionales; y Julio Croci, Oficial Regional de Política y Enlace, quienes compartieron análisis, avances y desafíos en la aplicación del Pacto en América Latina y el Caribe.

Asimismo, la Comisión abordó la actualización de la Ley Modelo de Migración del PARLATINO (2014), con el fin de adecuarla a los nuevos contextos regionales y globales; el análisis de la trata de niños en contextos de movilidad urbana, a partir de informes por país; y la relación entre migración y cambio climático, destacando el impacto creciente de los fenómenos ambientales en los flujos migratorios.

El trabajo de esta comisión reafirma el compromiso del PARLATINO de continuar promoviendo marcos normativos regionales que garanticen una migración segura, ordenada, regular y respetuosa de los derechos humanos.

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