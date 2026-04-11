PARLATINO promotes a comprehensive agenda of health, sustainability and disease prevention

Panama — The Health Commission of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO) held a work session at the Organization’s headquarters, chaired by Cuban deputy Luis Velázquez, with the objective of analyzing the main health challenges of the region and strengthening a parliamentary agenda aimed at sustainable development, prevention and the comprehensive well-being of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean.

During the meeting, the need to promote regional strategies for sustainable development was addressed, as well as the prevention of chronic non-communicable diseases, reiterating PARLATINO’s call to promote comprehensive and coordinated public policies that respond effectively to the public health challenges facing the region in this area.

Likewise, the panorama of mental health in Latin America and the Caribbean was analyzed, based on the experiences shared by the parliamentary members of the Commission. At the close of the session, PARLATINO’s commitment to promoting legislative and regional cooperation initiatives that contribute to the strengthening of more resilient, equitable and sustainable health systems was reaffirmed, and that allow an articulated response to the current and future health challenges of the region.

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PARLATINO impulsa una agenda integral de salud, sostenibilidad y prevención de enfermedades

Panamá — La Comisión de Salud del Parlamento Latinoamericano y Caribeño (PARLATINO) celebró una sesión de trabajo en la sede del Organismo, presidida por el diputado cubano Luis Velázquez, con el objetivo de analizar los principales desafíos sanitarios de la región y fortalecer una agenda parlamentaria orientada al desarrollo sostenible, la prevención y el bienestar integral de los pueblos de América Latina y el Caribe.

Durante la reunión se abordó la necesidad de impulsar estrategias a nivel regional para el desarrollo sostenible, así como la prevención de las enfermedades crónicas no transmisibles, reiterando el llamado del PARLATINO a promover políticas públicas integrales y coordinadas que respondan de manera efectiva a los retos de salud pública que enfrenta la región en este ámbito.

Asimismo, se analizó el panorama de la salud mental en América Latina y el Caribe, a partir de las experiencias compartidas por los parlamentarios miembros de la Comisión. Al cierre de la sesión, se reafirmó el compromiso del PARLATINO de promover iniciativas legislativas y de cooperación regional que contribuyan al fortalecimiento de sistemas de salud más resilientes, equitativos y sostenibles, y que permitan una respuesta articulada a los desafíos sanitarios actuales y futuros de la región.

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