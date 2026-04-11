PARLATINO convenes four Standing Commissions to promote agendas of equality, health, migration and indigenous peoples

Panama — The Commissions of Gender, Childhood and Youth Equality; Indigenous, Afro-descendant and Ethnic Peoples; Health; as well as the Temporary Commission on Migration, sit at the headquarters of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), addressing priority issues for human development, social justice and protection of fundamental rights in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The installation of the works was in charge of Mr. Elias A. Castle G., Executive Secretary of the Organization, who welcomed the participating delegations and took a historical tour of the process that led to the establishment of the permanent headquarters of PARLATINO in Panama City.

During his speech, the Executive Secretary explained the functioning of the Agency and pointed out that the PARLATINO Assembly was recently in session on March 26 and 27, on which more than five model laws were adopted. He also noted that this deliberative body will meet again at the end of the year to celebrate its 40th Session, in which, according to the Statute, the re-election of the authorities of the Board of Directors will proceed.

Elijah A. Castle G.. highlighted the importance of the technical and political work of the commissions, underlining that they constitute essential spaces for regional concentration, the exchange of good legislative practices and the formulation of initiatives that respond to common challenges in the region.

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PARLATINO convoca a cuatro Comisiones Permanentes para impulsar agendas de igualdad, salud, migración y pueblos indígenas

Panamá — Las Comisiones de Igualdad de Género, Niñez y Juventud; Pueblos Indígenas, Afrodescendientes y Etnias; Salud; así como la Comisión Temporal de Migración, sesionan en la sede del Parlamento Latinoamericano y Caribeño (PARLATINO), abordando temas prioritarios para el desarrollo humano, la justicia social y la protección de los derechos fundamentales en América Latina y el Caribe.

La instalación de los trabajos estuvo a cargo del señor Elías A. Castillo G., Secretario Ejecutivo del Organismo, quien dio la bienvenida a las delegaciones participantes y realizó un recorrido histórico sobre el proceso que condujo al establecimiento de la sede permanente del PARLATINO en la ciudad de Panamá.

Durante su intervención, el Secretario Ejecutivo explicó el funcionamiento del Organismo y destacó que recientemente sesionó la Asamblea del PARLATINO los días 26 y 27 de marzo, ocasión en la que fueron aprobadas más de cinco leyes modelo. Asimismo, señaló que este órgano deliberativo se reunirá nuevamente a finales de año para celebrar su 40.ª Sesión, en la cual, conforme al Estatuto, se procederá a la reelección de las autoridades de la Mesa Directiva.

Elías A. Castillo G.. resaltó la importancia del trabajo técnico y político de las comisiones, subrayando que constituyen espacios esenciales para la concertación regional, el intercambio de buenas prácticas legislativas y la formulación de iniciativas que respondan a los desafíos comunes de la región.

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