Owner of Nowhere Special arrested for taking the law into his own hands

~ So far the police didn’t provide any information via their FB page or via e-mail on the Cole Bay Domestic Fight Stabbing ~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious ill-treatment incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 18, 2026, at a well-known establishment (Nowhere Special) in the Simpson Bay area.

Just after 05:00 AM, police received a report of a male victim who had been severely beaten after allegedly unlawfully entering the business premises. Further investigation revealed that the two suspects encountered the victim inside the establishment shortly after 05:00 AM and proceeded to ill-treat him within the premises.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported in very serious condition to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for urgent medical treatment.

Both suspects involved in the assault were later arrested at the scene and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they are currently being held pending further investigation.

KPSM takes this opportunity to strongly remind the public that taking the law into one’s own hands is a criminal offense and can lead to serious legal consequences.

Individuals are urged to contact the police in such situations rather than resorting to violence.

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