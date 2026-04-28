The recent update from KPSM regarding the Festival Village incident raises serious concerns that go beyond the altercation itself.

While it is acknowledged that both an internal disciplinary investigation and a criminal probe have been initiated, the critical issue remains independence. When police officers are implicated in potential criminal conduct, public confidence depends not only on action being taken, but on who is taking that action.

At present, the communication suggests that KPSM is playing a central role in investigating its own officers. Even if procedurally allowed in early stages, this approach risks undermining credibility especially given that one of the officers was already under suspension in a separate matter. That detail alone raises additional questions about oversight and internal controls.

To maintain public trust, there must be clear and transparent answers:

Has the criminal investigation been formally handed over to an independent body such as Landsrecherche?

What role is the Prosecutor’s Office actively playing in directing or supervising the case?

Were proper safeguards in place regarding the conduct of a previously suspended officer?

This is not about presumption of guilt, it is about integrity of process. “No one is above the law” must also mean that no investigation involving law enforcement is conducted without visible independence and accountability.

The public deserves clarity, not ambiguity. Transparency is not just a statement it is demonstrated through structure, oversight, and impartial investigation.

A Concern Citizen

Like this: Like Loading...