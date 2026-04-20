New Kingdom protocol strengthens how St. Maarten works with partners on maritime matters

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Sint Maarten has taken a step to strengthen how it manages maritime responsibilities, with Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten signing an updated Kingdom protocol to improve cooperation across maritime sectors.

The agreement, signed on April 17, 2026, in Sint Maarten during the Four Countries Consultation with Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands, establishes a more structured and consistent way for the countries to work together on maritime matters. It also supports agreements reached on specific areas such as maritime accident investigation, ensuring that cooperation is consistently applied.

Minister Heyliger-Marten stated: “This ensures that we are not working in isolation. It creates a clear structure for cooperation, so that we can meet our responsibilities effectively and consistently.”

The updated framework formalizes how the countries coordinate on key maritime areas, including safety, compliance, and environmental protection.

It introduces clearer roles and responsibilities, regular coordination, shared planning and follow-up on priorities, and better alignment with international standards.

In practical terms, this means maritime issues will be addressed in a more coordinated and predictable way across the Kingdom.

For St. Maarten, maritime responsibilities extend beyond port operations. They include maintaining safety at sea, protecting the marine environment, and meeting international obligations.

The Minister linked this directly to national interests: “Our maritime responsibilities are directly connected to our economy, our environment, and our international reputation. Stronger cooperation helps ensure we meet those responsibilities in a consistent and reliable way.”

While cooperation between the countries already existed, the new protocol strengthens how that cooperation is organized and maintained. It moves the approach from informal coordination to a structured system with clear follow-up and accountability.

Minister Heyliger-Marten said: “This is about moving from good cooperation to structured cooperation. That is essential if we want to operate effectively and meet international expectations.”

Maritime challenges do not stop at borders. By working together, the countries can share expertise, address gaps in capacity, and respond more effectively.

“No single country has all the capacity on its own,” the Minister said. “By working together, we strengthen the entire system.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten said that this is part of a broader effort to modernize maritime governance: “We are building a system that is coordinated, transparent, and future-focused. This ensures that Sint Maarten remains a responsible and reliable maritime partner.”

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