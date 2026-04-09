Multiple convictions in Splash Jewelers robbery case

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM)– The Court of First Instance has convicted four suspects in the case concerning the violent armed robbery at Splash Jewelers on July 9, 2025, at Simpson Bay Resort, imposing prison sentences of up to 7.5 years.

S.W. was sentenced to 7.5 years’ imprisonment, taking into account prior convictions.

R.P.P. was sentenced to 6.5 years’ imprisonment, identified as the individual who used the sledgehammer during the robbery.

R.M. and E.B. were each sentenced to 6 years’ imprisonment for their roles in the offense.

M.M. was acquitted, as the Court found insufficient evidence of involvement at the crime scene, but was convicted for handling stolen goods. However, he will be released tomorrow, Friday.

The Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the judgments.

The Prosecutor demanded prison sentences in the case concerning the violent armed robbery at Splash Jewelers, describing the incident as a coordinated and highly violent attack carried out in a public resort setting.

The Prosecutor emphasized the extreme seriousness of the robbery, pointing to the use of a firearm, the coordinated execution, and the severe violence inflicted on the victim.

Based on the video footage shown in court, the suspects acted in a coordinated manner and used a silver Suzuki Vitara to reverse into the resort lobby and the jewelry store, causing significant damage.

Three suspects, S.W., R.P.P., and E.B., exited the vehicle, while R.M. (driver) remained inside. S.W., armed with a firearm, threatened a security guard by holding the weapon against his back. E.B. and R.P.P. cleared the lobby area to facilitate the vehicle being driven further into the building.

Inside the store, display cases were destroyed using a sledgehammer, and jewelry was taken. During the robbery, R.P.P. struck the store manager with the sledgehammer, causing a fractured arm and a laceration to the forehead.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene, abandoned the vehicle in Pelican, and continued on foot toward Cay Bay, where they regrouped and used a second vehicle to disperse.

During the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) issued a public appeal for information and released surveillance images of the suspects, which contributed to their identification and subsequent arrests. Also, DNA traces attributable to the suspects were identified on multiple items linked to the robbery.

The Prosecutor further noted that S.W. had previously been convicted of armed robbery and was on conditional release at the time of this offense. The other suspects have no prior convictions recorded on Sint Maarten, although one remains linked to ongoing investigations.

The Prosecutor’s Office stresses that violent, organized robberies involving firearms and serious violence will be met with firm prosecution and appropriate sentencing demands.

Like this: Like Loading...