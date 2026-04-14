MPC Honors CARIFTA 2026 Athletes

SOUTH REWARD, Sint Maarten — Milton Peters College proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of its student-athletes who represented St. Maarten at the prestigious CARIFTA Games 2026 in both Track and Field and Swimming. Their dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship have brought pride not only to the school, but to the entire nation.

A truly historic highlight came from CS1A student Nahjah Wyatte, who made history by becoming the first athlete from St. Maarten to win a medal in the Boys 800m event. Competing against the region’s best, Nahjah delivered an exceptional performance and secured the gold medal, etching his name in the record books.

His victory marks a significant milestone for St. Maarten athletics. Standing proudly on the podium, draped in the national flag, Nahjah symbolized not only personal success but also national pride. His achievement reflects the discipline, resilience, and determination required to compete at the highest level.

In addition to Track and Field, MPC also recognizes its student-athletes who competed in Swimming at the CARIFTA Games. These students demonstrated remarkable commitment and courage as they represented St. Maarten on the regional stage. Their participation alone is a testament to their hard work, countless hours of training, and unwavering dedication to their sport.

Moments like these go far beyond medals. They showcase the strength of character, focus, and ambition that our students possess. Whether on the track or in the pool, these athletes serve as role models for their peers and inspire the next generation to pursue excellence in both academics and athletics.

Milton Peters College remains committed to supporting and nurturing student talent in all areas. The accomplishments of these athletes highlight the importance of balancing education with extracurricular pursuits and demonstrate what can be achieved with passion and perseverance.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our CARIFTA athletes, with special recognition to Nahjah Wyatte for his historic gold medal achievement. Your school and your country are incredibly proud of you.

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