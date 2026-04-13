Motorworld Marks Launch of GAC in Bonaire with Thrilling Event

Bonaire / Sint Maarten — Motorworld officially introduced GAC to the Bonaire market on March 27 with a lively launch event at Autocity Bonaire. As the brand’s designated dealer, Autocity Bonaire, an established leader in the automotive industry across Bonaire and Curaçao, hosted the showroom event. The launch drew a strong turnout and featured vehicle displays, new model reveals, test drives, food trucks, and live entertainment.

The launch showcased GAC’s SUV lineup alongside its EV and plug-in hybrid models, designed to meet the practical demands of island driving. The introduction reflects Motorworld’s continued focus on expanding access to modern, factory-backed vehicle options across the region.

Martijn Lindhout, General Manager of Autocity Bonaire, commented:

“The addition of GAC to our portfolio reflects our commitment to offering reliable, high-quality vehicles that meet the specific needs of island drivers. It also allows us to provide an alternative to grey and second-hand imports with factory-certified vehicles backed by strong warranty and service support.”

Tariq Amjad, Chairman of Motorworld, added:

“We’re pleased to bring GAC to Bonaire and expand the range of modern, dependable vehicles available to customers. The turnout at the launch reflects a clear interest in new options that combine technology, efficiency, and long-term value.”

Bonaire marks the 19th Caribbean territory to welcome GAC through Motorworld’s regional distribution network, further strengthening the brand’s footprint across the region. Early market response has been positive, with strong interest and ongoing customer engagement following the launch event.

Looking ahead, Motorworld continues to expand its automotive portfolio across the Caribbean, reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable, modern mobility solutions tailored to the needs of local markets.

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