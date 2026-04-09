Ministry of VROMI Announces Temporary Partial Road Closure on Arch Road, Philipsburg

Sint Maarten — April 9th, 2026, Madame Estate – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the public and residents of the affected area that road works started today on Arch Road, Philipsburg, Thursday April 9th, 2026 and will continue tomorrow Friday April 10th, 2026. The works will require a road closure between the intersection A.TH. Illidge Road and Guadeloupe Road during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Alternative Route: Motorists are advised to access the area via Grenada Road and the connecting internal roads within Lower Prince’s Quarter to reach destinations beyond the affected section.

Access from the A.Th. Illidge Road intersection of Arch Road will be restricted during the closure.

The project will be executed by Windward Roads Infrastructure, and the Ministry urges all motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and be mindful of the workers on-site.

Temporary Partial Road Closure Details:

Date: Thursday, April 9th, 2026 and Friday, April 10th, 2026, 2 days road closure

Time: 7:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Arch Road, Philipsburg

Alternative Routes: Access through Grenada Road and through to the available side roads to Arch Road.

Type of Closure: Temporary Partial Road Closure

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve the road infrastructure on Arch Road. Further updates will be provided as necessary. For more information, please contact the Department of Infrastructure at +1(721) 542-2363 ext 2412.

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