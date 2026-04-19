MINISTRY OF VROMI AND UNOPS MEET WITH REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DUTCH QUARTER COMMUNITY COUNCIL ON SANITATION PROJECT

Philipsburg – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), the Honorable Patrice Gumbs, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) project team met with a representative of the Dutch Quarter Community Council to provide updates on the upcoming sanitation project in the area.

Underscoring the commitment to a participative approach and community ownership, the Ministry of VROMI and UNOPS organized this informative session to brief the council on project activities. This meeting serves as the first in a series of initiatives designed to foster ongoing community involvement and engagement throughout the project’s life cycle.

The Sanitation Project, led by the Ministry of VROMI, will feature the construction of a sewage collection network, a stormwater drainage system, and household connections. It will also include the reinstatement of roads affected by these upgrades. Funded by a 5.6 million EUR investment from the European Union and implemented by UNOPS, the project will directly impact approximately 500 households. This initiative marks a significant milestone in improving public health, environmental protection, and living conditions for the local community.

Discussions during the meeting centered on the project’s overview, scope, objectives, and timeline. Attendees also explored the most effective methods for communicating with the wider Dutch Quarter community, paying special attention to lessons learned from prior sanitation initiatives in the area. This community-focused approach reflects the project’s core objective: delivering infrastructure that is fit for purpose and directly benefits local residents while taking their experiences into consideration.

In line with this participative approach including the wider population of Sint Maarten, the community is reminded that UNOPS will host a procurement informative session on April 21, 10:00AM. The webinar is specifically tailored for construction companies with proven sanitation experience in Sint Maarten, as well as engineering and consulting firms specializing in the supervision of island-based sanitation projects. The webinar will feature an in-depth look at the project’s scope, requirements and timelines, as well as a comprehensive walkthrough of UNOPS procurement platforms, explaining compliance standards and the specific criteria used to evaluate bids.

Interested parties should contact sint.maarten@unops.org to register.

Background. Dutch Quarter, situated in the Upper Princess Quarter Region of Sint Maarten and bordering the French side, is a densely populated area with a major road network that connects five larger communities, including Madam Estate, Middle Region, Belvedere, and Belle Plaine (French St. Martin). This road network facilitates movement for residents, visitors, and businesses.

In addition to its roadways, Dutch Quarter manages stormwater runoff, directing water from elevated areas to lower regions, including the Middle Region District and much of the Defiance area, both located within the Dutch Quarter Basin. Existing water and sanitation infrastructure in the area had reached the end of its lifespan, increasing the need for a durable and sustainable solution. The project, salvaged by an agreement signed by the Government in November 2025, will finally realize the long-awaited sewage connections in Dutch Quarter. Minister Patrice Gumbs encourages all contractors to take part in this very critical project.

The new WASH project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), contributing to improved health outcomes and long-term environmental protection. The official launch reaffirms the Government of Sint Maarten’s commitment to delivering essential infrastructure that strengthens public services, protects communities, and promotes sustainable development across the island.

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