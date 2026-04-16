Ministry Hosts “Leeskracht!” Training to Strengthen Reading Culture in Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport recently hosted an intensive Train-the-Trainer course for Leeskracht! (The Power of Reading), held from April 7 to 9, 2026, at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

The training was conducted by Bianca Versteeg of Taalkoffer, an experienced expert in language education, teacher training, and educational development across the Caribbean and Europe. The program was made possible through collaboration with Stichting Biblionef Nederland and with financial support from Stichting Lezen, the Taalunie, and NVT Carib.

A total of 32 participants from primary, secondary, and tertiary education took part in the program, including teachers, lecturers, reading consultants, language coordinators, and school leaders. Participants represented all school boards on Sint Maarten, united by a shared goal of strengthening reading promotion in a practical and sustainable way.

The Train-the-Trainer approach focused not only on what educators can do in their own classrooms, but also on how they can guide colleagues and contribute to a more cohesive, island-wide approach to reading education. In this way, the program supports the development of local expertise and foster continuity, shared goals, and a stronger reading culture across the education system.

A key focus of the program was ensuring that every learner can experience success in reading. Through the use of inclusive and level-appropriate texts, engaging activities, and meaningful connections to students’ languages and lived experiences, educators can help build motivation, confidence, and a positive reading identity.

During the sessions, participants explored practical strategies for promoting reading in multilingual classrooms, making reading more interactive, and supporting their peers in implementing similar approaches. Each participant will receive a comprehensive toolkit to support implementation within their respective institutions. Follow-up sessions will also be organized to support ongoing application and knowledge sharing.

Evaluation results indicate that participants entered the training with a strong appreciation for the importance of reading, and that the program further strengthened their ability to make reading more active, meaningful, and effective in a multilingual context. Participants reported increased confidence in designing reading activities, facilitating reading discussions, selecting appropriate materials, and supporting colleagues. One participant noted that “small changes can make a big impact,” while another expressed enthusiasm about implementing the program within their school.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa D. Gumbs, emphasized the importance of initiatives such as Leeskracht within the Ministry’s broader education agenda:

“Strengthening literacy is one of my key priorities, because it is the foundation for all learning. When our children learn to read with confidence and enjoyment, we set them up for success in school and in life.”

Through this initiative, the Ministry of ECYS and its partners are taking concrete steps to strengthen reading education on Sint Maarten. By investing in educators who will in turn train others, the program contributes to a sustainable, long-term approach in which reading is recognized as a foundation for learning, personal development, and opportunity.

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