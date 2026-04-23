Minister Tackling and MP Roseburg Welcome Community-Led Donation Supporting Inmate Rehabilitation

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Minister of Justice, Nathalie M. Tackling, together with Member of Parliament Ms.Sjamira Roseburg, officially accepted a donation of boxing equipment for inmates at the Point Blanche Prison. The donation, consisting of punching bags and boxing gloves, was personally delivered by Gramey Browne, in collaboration with AMA Jewelers and Pineapple Pete.

The initiative was made possible through the efforts of MP Roseburg, who connected Mr. Browne with the Ministry’s leadership. During his visit as an author and motivational speaker, Browne held open discussions with inmates, where many expressed interest in constructive outlets that support discipline, focus, and personal development. In response, Browne mobilized support to provide the equipment and has further committed to personally training inmates in boxing.

Minister Tackling welcomed the contribution, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in strengthening rehabilitation efforts within the justice system.

“Rehabilitation continues to be a critical pillar of our justice system. By the time individuals enter our care, our responsibility is not only to ensure security, but to create and welcome opportunities for change. Initiatives like this provide inmates with structure, discipline, and a positive outlet, which are all essential to reducing reoffending and supporting successful reintegration,” said Minister Tackling.

MP Roseburg, a long-standing advocate for inmate rehabilitation, highlighted the importance of continued investment in programs that support transformation.

“Rehabilitation is not optional, it is a must. If we are serious about safer communities, we must be equally serious about giving individuals the tools to change their lives while they are still within the system,” said MP Roseburg.

Mr. Browne, a retired entrepreneur, author, and mentor, has dedicated much of his life to guiding individuals toward personal and professional growth, with a strong focus on discipline, leadership, and legacy-building . His engagement with inmates forms part of his broader mission to give back to the community and support those seeking a second chance.

The Ministry of Justice remains committed to fostering meaningful collaborations that contribute to a more rehabilitative and forward-looking justice system in Sint Maarten, as it continues to build a stronger, more effective system through the Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP).

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