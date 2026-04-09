Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell: Strengthening Educational Pathways and Future Opportunities for Sint Maarten’s Youth

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell Minister Plenipotentiary recently had the pleasure of receiving Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford, General Director of a delegation from SVOBE (Stichting Voortgezet Onderwijs van de Bovenwindse Eilanden), along with SVOBE’s Education Director, Sergio Blomont.

SVOBE is responsible for secondary education at institutions such as Milton Peters College and Sundial School on Sint Maarten.

Through its focus on holistic education and regional academic pathways, SVOBE plays an important role in preparing the island’s youth for future academic and professional success. The delegation was welcomed by Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell.

The meeting focused on several key themes related to education, talent development, and future opportunities for Sint Maarten students. Among the topics discussed were opportunities for Erasmus+ exchanges and internship pathways for students from Sint Maarten.

Special attention was also given to strengthening collaboration in the area of student and talent tracking, with the shared goal of encouraging students to return home after completing their studies and contribute to Sint Maarten’s long-term development.

In this context, the Cabinet highlighted the importance of its Diaspora Database as a tool for targeted recruitment, helping to connect Sint Maarten talent in the Netherlands with opportunities back home.

Furthermore, the Minister suggested facilitating introductory meetings with award-winning education professionals in the Netherlands to encourage the exchange of best practices.

The meeting reflects the Cabinet’s continued commitment to advancing education, empowering youth, and supporting sustainable nation-building through strong institutional partnerships.

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