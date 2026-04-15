Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell: Sint Maarten Calls for Stronger EU Action and Investment at 21st EU-OCT Forum

ARUBA (ORANJESTAD) – The Government of Sint Maarten participated in the 21st Overseas Countries and Territories–European Union (EU-OCT) Forum held in Aruba, where leaders from across the OCTs, European Union institutions including the European Commission and Parliament, and the European Member States, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, convened to strengthen cooperation and define a shared strategic path forward.

Representing Sint Maarten, Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell underscored that while OCTs are increasingly recognized as strategic outposts of the European Union, this recognition must now be translated into concrete and tangible action, particularly in light of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

A central message from Sint Maarten was the urgent need to reduce external dependency and move toward greater strategic autonomy, with the European Union as a key partner. However, the Minister emphasized that this transition would require stronger financial and political commitment from the EU and its Member States, noting that limited fiscal space and capacity constraints continue to challenge the implementation of development projects.

Minister Arrindell highlighted that capacity-building, flexibility, and simplified access to EU instruments must be treated as essential preconditions for effective cooperation. She further called for a shift in EU engagement toward visible, on-the-ground impact, stressing that citizens measure success not by reports, but by tangible improvements in their daily lives.

In addressing national and regional priorities, Sint Maarten reaffirmed its preferred focus on maritime connectivity as a gateway to economic diversification, trade, and food security for the country, as well as its partners in the Eastern Caribbean. Complementary investments in renewable energy to modernize port infrastructure, along with strengthened digital connectivity to reduce vulnerabilities and enhance resilience, were also emphasized as essential components of this strategy.

The Forum discussions echoed these priorities, with EU representatives and OCT leaders emphasizing the need for regional approaches, transformative investments, and stronger private sector engagement, particularly in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and inter-island connectivity.

Sint Maarten also highlighted the importance of practical and accessible EU funding mechanisms, noting that existing programmes must better reflect the financial and constitutional realities of small island territories to enable meaningful participation and impact.

In this regard, the Minister stressed the importance of aligned funding envelopes for both Sint Maarten and Saint Martin, recognizing the island’s unique position with both sides being linked to different EU Member States with an open border, which necessitates coordinated and balanced support to ensure effective development outcomes.

The Forum concluded with the adoption of the Joint Forum Conclusions, reinforcing the EU-OCT partnership for the coming period. These conclusions highlight the strategic importance of the OCTs, the need to advance regional priorities such as connectivity, energy transition, and resilience, as well as the importance of investment-driven projects that deliver tangible results.

In closing, Minister Arrindell reiterated Sint Maarten’s commitment to a strong partnership with the European Union, calling for cooperation that is not only strategic in vision, but practical in delivery, with a clear focus on tangible results for OCT communities.

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