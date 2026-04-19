Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Signs StormWatch Initiative to Strengthen Disaster Risk Management in Caribbean OCTs

ARUBA (ORANJESTAD) – Sint Maarten, represented by Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, has signed the StormWatch Initiative on Disaster Risk Management, marking a significant step forward in strengthening resilience across the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).

The signing took place during the 21st European Union EU-OCT Forum in Aruba, where Minister Arrindell signed on behalf of all Caribbean OCTs in Sint Maarten’s capacity as Regional Authorizing Officer of the RESEMBID Programme.

The StormWatch Initiative represents a €3 million regional project aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness, coordination, and response mechanisms across the region.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment among Caribbean OCTs and the European Union to address the growing risks associated with climate change and extreme weather events. For Sint Maarten and the wider region, strengthening disaster risk management is critical, particularly given the increasing frequency and intensity of hurricanes and other natural hazards.

The StormWatch Initiative will focus on improving early warning systems and fostering collaboration among OCTs to ensure a more coordinated and effective regional response to disasters.

The Government of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to advancing regional resilience and sustainable development, recognizing that collective action is key to safeguarding the future of Caribbean communities. In particular, the Government of Sint Maarten continues to advance efforts in the area of disaster management for Sint Maarten as this remains a top priority.

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