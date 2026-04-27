Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Explores Best Practices for Establishing Sint Maarten’s National Archive

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita R. Arrindell met with representatives of the Aruba National Archives to gather insights and best practices, including experiences, in support of establishing a National Archive for Sint Maarten.

The meeting which took place during her recent working visit to Aruba was to focus on practical steps, institutional frameworks, and potential partnerships with cultural and heritage organizations. Discussions also explored funding opportunities and collaboration with international bodies such as UNESCO.

Minister Arrindell emphasized the importance of building a sustainable national archive to preserve Sint Maarten’s history and ensure public access for future generations.

The National Archives of Aruba (Archivo Nacional Aruba, ANA) continues to play a vital role in preserving and protecting the island’s documentary heritage, ensuring that Aruba’s history remains accessible to present and future generations.

Established in August 1994, ANA serves as the official repository for government and historically significant records, including documents, photographs, audiovisual materials, and other archival collections. As the guardian of Aruba’s national memory, the institution is responsible for the care, management, and preservation of records that reflect the island’s social, cultural, and administrative development over time.

ANA provides a wide range of services to the public, researchers, and institutions. These include facilitating access to archival collections, supporting academic and historical research, offering genealogical services for individuals, tracing their family history, and advising government entities on proper records management practices. Through its work, the Archives not only safeguards historical information but also promotes greater public awareness and appreciation of Aruba’s rich heritage.

In recent years, the National Archives has strengthened its commitment to accessibility through digital innovation. As a key partner in the “Coleccion Aruba” digital heritage platform, ANA has contributed thousands of records to an online portal that allows users around the world to explore Aruba’s history. This initiative enhances transparency, supports education and research, and ensures long-term preservation of valuable materials in digital format.

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