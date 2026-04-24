Minister of VROMI statement on Colebay hauler

Philipsburg – The Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs reacted with surprise to the announcement that the hauler contracted to pick up garbage in Cole Bay has not been paid for 3 months. Gumbs stated that he wasn’t aware of non-payment and has called a meeting with the contract management to determine the bottleneck.

“As Minister, but more so as a human, I immediately called the contractor, as no one should work without pay, and I need to seek clarity on where in the process this is continuing to go wrong” Gumbs stated after being asked what he intended to do.

“We are one of, if not the most, executionary Ministries, I need contractors to know we take this seriously” he finished.

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