Home Local News Minister of Finance Seeks Review of Tax Filing Requirements for Seniors

Minister of Finance Seeks Review of Tax Filing Requirements for Seniors

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Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs

 

Philipsburg – The Minister of Finance has requested the Inspectorate of Taxes to review the current requirement for senior citizens to submit annual income tax returns. This request is part of ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery and reduce unnecessary administrative burdens.

The Minister noted that many seniors rely solely on their pension and have no additional income, yet are still required to file annual returns. This process often involves obtaining documentation in person, which can be time-consuming and physically challenging.

“Government systems must work efficiently and compassionately for our people,” the Minister stated. “For individuals with unchanged financial circumstances, this requirement may be unnecessarily burdensome.”

The Inspectorate has been asked to assess the feasibility of exempting seniors whose only income is a pension, as well as the potential benefits such a change could bring to overall system efficiency.

Findings from this review will help inform future policy aimed at creating a more accessible and streamlined tax system.

Further updates will be provided as the review progresses.

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