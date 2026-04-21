Minister Brug: VSA continues its course to strengthen its workforce and transform  the Ministry. 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, continues to advance the strengthening of the Ministry of VSA in line with the Governing Program 2024–2028, guided by the Ministry’s 2025 State of Affairs assessment. The 2025 State of Affairs assessment document and 2026 management team kick off sessions, confirmed that clear direction is essential to moving the Ministry forward.

The State of Affairs assessment confirmed that while VSA is a dedicated and resilient organization, it has been operating in a fragmented and reactive manner, with departments often working in silos, processes inconsistently applied, and limited alignment across the Ministry. It further highlighted that without clear structure, coordination, and strategic coherence, even strong individual efforts do not always translate into collective results.

“In an environment where capacity is limited and demands are high, you cannot afford to move without clarity,” Minister Brug stated. “The assessment made it clear: before we accelerate, we must align.”

Over the past months, that clarity has been established. A shared, ministry-wide strategy for the period 2026–2029 has been developed in close collaboration with management across all departments. This strategy builds directly on the findings of the assessment and provides a unified direction for the Ministry moving forward. The focus has now shifted toward strengthening the Ministry from within—addressing the structural and operational gaps identified in the assessment and moving deliberately toward a more integrated and coordinated organization. This transformation is not a single project, but a structured, multi-year effort.

As part of this effort, several initiatives are currently underway:

Investing in becoming more data-driven, recognizing the need for stronger data systems and evidence-based policymaking as highlighted in the assessment

Providing hands-on operational support to key executing organizations such as the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), strengthening the link between policy and execution • Optimizing internal processes and introducing light digitization to address inefficiencies caused by manual and inconsistent workflows

Strengthening internal coordination by introducing shared dashboards and a more structured management cadence, improving visibility and alignment across departments

The ultimate goal remains clear: a stronger VSA Ministry—better organized, better coordinated, and better equipped to serve its staff, its partner institutions, our people. This project is a two-year plan that started January 2026. Quarterly updates will be provided to management, staff, and the community.

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