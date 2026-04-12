Home Headlines & Top Stories Minister Brug highlights first quarter results of NV GEBE Utility relief pilot...

Minister Brug highlights first quarter results of NV GEBE Utility relief pilot program 

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Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA),  Richinel Brug, has presented the first quarterly update of the NV GEBE Utility Relief Pilot  Program, highlighting the program’s early impact in supporting vulnerable households  across Sint Maarten. 

The pilot program, launched in December 2025, was designed to help reduce the financial  burden of electricity and water costs for residents facing economic hardship. During its first  three months of operation, the program has already provided consistent and measurable  relief to hundreds of households. 

According to the Ministry’s Q1 statistics covering the period December 2025 through  February 2026, an average of 238 households per month received assistance through the  program. In total, XCG 70,650 was applied directly to utility accounts during the quarter,  helping families manage essential living expenses. 

Minister Brug noted that the program initially began by supporting existing Social Services  clients while the operational framework was being established. By January 2026, the  program expanded to include an open application process, allowing members of the wider  public to apply for assistance. 

“The goal of this pilot program is simple,” Minister Brug stated. “We want to ensure that the  most vulnerable households in Sint Maarten receive meaningful support when it comes to  essential services like electricity and water. Access to utilities should never become an  overwhelming financial burden for families who are already struggling.” 

The Ministry reported a 95% approval rate for new applications received during the quarter,  indicating that the program is successfully reaching individuals who meet the eligibility  criteria. 

At the same time, the data has highlighted areas where improvements are needed. While the  program has maintained steady participation, only 47.1% of the available monthly budget  has been utilized, indicating that more eligible residents could benefit from the initiative. The  Minister encourages persons especially during these times to register for relief. 

Minister Brug emphasized that the Ministry will focus on expanding awareness and  addressing structural barriers that prevent eligible households from applying.

MINISTRY PUBLIC HEALTH SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT & LABOR “One of the main challenges we are seeing is that many residents carry high outstanding  balances with NV GEBE, which makes it difficult for them to enter into formal payment  arrangements. We are actively exploring mechanisms that can help residents overcome this  barrier so they can access the relief that is available.” 

The Ministry will also launch targeted outreach initiatives in the coming months to increase  awareness of the program and ensure that eligible residents are able to access the support. 

Minister Brug reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable  households and ensuring transparency regarding the program’s progress, particularly during  these challenging times when global conflicts and international instability continue to impact the cost of living, including the rising prices of fuel, energy, and essential goods. 

“This pilot program is about providing practical relief where it is needed most. We will  continue to monitor its impact closely and make the necessary adjustments to ensure it  delivers real benefits to the people of Sint Maarten.”

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