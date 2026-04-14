Minister Brug highlights benchmarking mission to strengthen VSA’s Inspectorate

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — A delegation from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) has successfully completed a benchmarking mission to Aruba and Curaçao in support of the ongoing reform of the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (IVSA).

The delegation, consisting of representatives from the Public Health, Labor, and Social Development departments, met with a wide range of ministries, inspectorates, and public institutions in both Aruba and Curaçao. These included inspectorates of public health, labor, social development, and education, as well as departments responsible for human resources, elderly care, food safety, and public health governance.

The mission had multiple objectives, including gathering input for the ongoing IVSA reform and advancing preparations for the establishment of a healthcare professional registry system (the BIG) in Sint Maarten.

Another focus of the visit was the development of the BIG registry for Sint Maarten. The delegation met with the Aruba Quality Institute to gain insight into systems for the registration, licensing, diploma recognition, and quality assurance of healthcare professionals. Establishing such a registry is considered a critical step toward ensuring that healthcare professionals practicing in Sint Maarten meet the required standards, qualifications, and professional regulations. The registry will also strengthen oversight, improve transparency, and support the Ministry’s ability to safeguard the quality of healthcare services provided to the community.

Key findings from the visit highlighted the importance of a clear legal mandate for inspectorates, strong enforcement mechanisms, and safeguarding the independence of supervisory bodies. The mission also emphasized the need for improved coordination between institutions, a clear separation between policy-making and supervision, and the effective use of data to support oversight and decision-making.

Importantly, a number of the insights gathered during the benchmarking mission confirmed feedback and observations that had already been raised internally by staff within the Ministry. The visit therefore served not only as a learning opportunity, but also as a way to validate the experiences and recommendations provided by the Ministry’s own professionals.

The insights gathered during the mission will directly inform the ongoing reform of IVSA as well as the development of the BIG healthcare professional registry. Both initiatives are aimed at strengthening the Ministry’s ability to properly regulate healthcare professionals, improve oversight, and ensure that residents of Sint Maarten continue to receive safe and quality care.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, emphasized the importance of the mission and its broader impact on strengthening the Ministry’s institutional capacity.

“This mission allowed us to gain valuable insight into how inspectorates in Aruba and Curaçao are structured and operate. At the same time, many of the observations made during the visit confirmed feedback that had already been provided by our own staff within the Ministry. That is important, because it shows that the experiences and recommendations coming from our professionals here in Sint Maarten are valid and aligned with best practices in the region,” Minister Brug stated.

Minister Brug further noted that the Ministry remains committed to continuously strengthening its staff and institutions so they can carry out their responsibilities effectively for the community.

“Our goal is to ensure that the professionals within the Ministry have the tools, knowledge, and support needed to perform their duties at the highest standard. By combining the valuable experience of our own staff with lessons learned from regional partners, we are building a stronger system of oversight that benefits both healthcare providers and the community we serve,” the Minister added.

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