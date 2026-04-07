Minister Brug encourages community participation on World Health Day

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – In recognition of World Health Day, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, is encouraging members of the community to take a moment to reflect on the importance of health and wellbeing and to actively participate in activities that promote healthier lifestyles.

World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, serves as a reminder that good health is the foundation of strong communities. Minister Brug emphasized that improving public health requires the collective efforts of government, healthcare professionals, and the community as a whole.

“World Health Day reminds us that health is not only about treating illness, but also about prevention, awareness, and making choices that improve our quality of life,” Minister Brug stated. “As a Ministry, we remain committed to strengthening our healthcare system and promoting initiatives that support the physical and mental wellbeing of our people.”

To mark the occasion, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of VSA, is hosting a special event today at the Vineyard Building. The event will feature health information, awareness activities, and opportunities for the public to engage with healthcare professionals.

Minister Brug is encouraging residents to come out and take advantage of the resources and information being made available.

“I encourage everyone in our community to stop by the Vineyard Building today and participate in the activities organized by CPS. Events like these help raise awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking proactive steps toward better health,” the Minister said.

Minister Brug also took the opportunity to commend CPS and its staff for their continued dedication to public health promotion and community outreach.

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