Michiel Bijkerk: Bonaire “Respetá 3” it is not yet time

Kralendijk, Bonaire – In two previous articles, we suggested that a new political party should be formed to push for more autonomy for Bonaire by way of a referendum. This new ‘Bonaire Respetá’ party would promote changing our present municipal relationship with Holland into a federal one.

We received two reactions to our suggestion. One serious and one not serious. With respect to the latter, there is no reason to waste time on foolishness.

But the people behind the serious reaction came to the conclusion that it is not yet time. Now, of course, we will not mention any names. But I must say that those behind the serious reaction are right. Not for the reasons they gave.

Time is short. Sure, but it can still be done. And, yes, there are many challenges, but they can be overcome. Nevertheless, they are right. Indeed. It is not yet time. Why? Because the world is on fire. Our second press-release on this topic was dated 7 March 2026. That was just a week after the Iran War started.

Considering the repercussions of that war that are now becoming visible, with the threatened break-up of NATO and other global escalations, it is indeed not yet time.

Bonaire should now concentrate on whatever measures we can take to pass through these uncertain times. Not to scare anybody. As we said before, our islands will be okay. We are always lucky. That is an unscientifically proven fact! So, relax.

We will be fine. However, it might be wise to make sure that all our public water-wells are properly functioning. And that the government makes sure that there is a sufficient extra stock of durable basic foodstuffs, just in case there is an international shipping-problem.

These kinds of normal war contingencies should now occupy the minds of all of us. Let the ideas of a federal island-state within Holland, free association with Holland or independence from Holland rest until the time is right.

In the meantime, make it clear to Holland that we have their back. Aruba’s Prime Minister Mike Eman did this a couple of months ago in a masterful fashion.

Bonaire’s Island Council is inventive enough to also be able to do it in a creative and convincing way.





Press Release dated 7 March 2026

OUR ISLANDS IN WORLD WAR III

Will it pass us by?

Believe it or not, on 3 January 2022 the Leaders of the Five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council affirmed in a Joint Statement that ‘a Nuclear War cannot be won and must never be fought’. Fifty-two days later, on 24 February 2022, Russia invades Ukraine.

So, let’s first state our belief (not a prophecy!) that WW-III is indeed in the making. But it will not be a nuclear war. So, relax. War is bad enough, but a nuclear war would take us back to the Stone Age. The traditional five Nuclear-Weapon States will not risk this. They will allude to it – to spook you! – but they won’t do it.

But then, there are other Nuclear States: North-Korea, Pakistan, India and Israel. Iran is not far off. Would they perhaps risk it?

The honest answer is: Yes, they might. But if they do, it will be limited to a few instances. So again, relax. We will survive. And note again: this is not prophecy! We base our possible scenario on trends that are discernible right now to anybody who pays attention.

It is conceivable, for instance, that North-Korea might fire a nuclear ballistic missile to the United States. Perhaps Israel may decide to strike Iran with one or more nuclear bombs to stop it from developing their own. It is possible. Pakistan and India will probably follow the logic of the ‘Big Five’. We do not know, but we find that likely.

The deepest reason why the world is heading into a Third World War is that the thinking of at least 95% of humanity (but probably more) is still dualistic. They think in terms of Black vs. White, Good vs. Evil without the possibility of combining, reconciling and transcending these opposites. Dualistic thinking inevitably leads to war. Sooner, rather than later.

So where does that leave our islands? For the third time: relax! We will probably be just fine. We will have to endure some hardship, like hunger. And maybe we will have to drink briny well-water. Many of our luxuries will be curtailed, like driving cars to wherever we want to go, drinking 10 beers per night and buying all kinds of inessential goods such as botox. We will probably have to stand in long lines to obtain products such as cooking-gas, rationed food etc. But we will adapt and get by.

Suggestion: build a rainwater-cistern now! You can’t lose. If our scenario is wrong, you will still have your cistern.

Now, when considering our islands’ relationship with Holland, this WW-III scenario has to be included in the equation. We believe this Third World War will be a long and protracted battle. Not some 5 years like WW-II. Probably more like 50 years or so of intermittent trouble.

So, the question is: Would we be better off in a continued integral relationship with Holland, whether within the Dutch Constitution (Bonaire) or within the Kingdom Charter structure (Aruba and Curaçao)? Or would it be better to break away completely or half-way within a loose confederal structure?

We believe we would be better off in a continued integral relationship with Holland, provided we are recognized as NEUTRAL TERRITORY. For two reasons: 1) The alignment of Venezuela with Russia and Iran. And 2) because of our democratic tradition, which we would probably lose if we should fall into the maelstrom of international war.

Under the wings of Holland and NATO, and recognized as neutral territory, we will probably pass through this impending difficult period without very serious repercussions for our islands.

Our islands are always lucky. When a hurricane comes our way, it always veers off at the last moment, because it knows these islands do not deserve it. Or are not deserving of the hurricane. Either way, this is scientific nonsense, but there is empirical evidence to prove it. After all, hurricanes hardly ever hit us (i.e. Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire).

We are a fortunate people indeed.

Michiel Bijkerk

Bonaire, approx. November 2023

Chapter 17 of the Booklet: ‘In Synergia Unanimus’.

Find it here: https://www.arcocarib.com/ebooks/in-synergia-unanimus/

In Papiamentu here: https://www.arcocarib.com/ebooks/in-synergia-unanimus-pap/

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