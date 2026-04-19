Member of Parliament Wescot-Williams Seeks Clarity on Kingdom Position in UN Slavery Declaration Vote

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams has formally written to the Prime Minister requesting full disclosure and clarification regarding the (Kingdom of) the Netherlands’ recent abstention at the United Nations General Assembly on a declaration recognizing slavery and the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, carries profound historical and contemporary significance, particularly for Caribbean countries within the Kingdom, including Sint Maarten.

In her letter, MP Wescot-Williams raises critical questions concerning whether Sint Maarten was consulted prior to the Kingdom’s vote, and if so, the nature and extent of that consultation. She further seeks clarity on whether the Government of Sint Maarten expressed a position on the resolution and whether that position aligned with the Kingdom’s eventual abstention.

The Member of Parliament also requested information on whether any representative of Sint Maarten formed part of the Kingdom delegation present at the United Nations during the deliberations, and how Sint Maarten’s perspectives are incorporated into Kingdom-level foreign policy decision-making.

Importantly, the MP has asked the Prime Minister to provide a comprehensive account of all actions undertaken by the Government of Sint Maarten relating to the slavery past of the Kingdom. This includes policies, public statements, initiatives, and any formal positions or engagements on reparations, both monetary and non-monetary at the national, regional, or international levels.

“Too many fragmented pieces of information on this topic and in some cases, no information at all.”

“Questions of this magnitude go beyond diplomacy, they touch directly on our history, identity, and the dignity of our people,” MP Wescot-Williams stated. “Sint Maarten must not be invisible in decisions that so fundamentally affect our collective memory and future.”

The MP further emphasized the importance of transparency and democratic accountability in the Kingdom framework, noting that positions taken internationally in the name of Sint Maarten must reflect the will and interests of its people.

The letter also calls on the Prime Minister to indicate what steps the Government intends to take to ensure stronger and more visible representation in future international deliberations.

MP Wescot-Williams further indicated that she looks forward to a timely response and remains committed to ensuring that Sint Maarten’s voice is clearly heard and respected on the international stage.

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